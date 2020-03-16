hershey threat

Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Harrisburg
Carlisle/West Shore
Lancaster
Lebanon
York
Pennsylvania
US/World
Consumer
Traffic
Opioid Crisis
This Week in Pennsylvania
Washington Bureau
Coronavirus
Only on abc27.com
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Top Stories
Man arrested after threatening to shoot people in Hershey
abc27 News+ talks latest coronavirus update
Video
Brazil’s biggest favela seeks foreigner ban on virus fears
Economic fallout from virus felt in gas lines in Venezuela
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Local Radar
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Almanac
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Investigators
Investigations
Neighborhood Alert
Restaurant Report
Top Stories
Elder financial abuse on the rise
Video
Top Stories
Squirting floor tiles, rodent droppings, black slime found in these local restaurants
Top Stories
Scammers looking to capitalize on coronavirus fear
Video
Legal limbo: Pennsylvania skill games continue to spark statewide controversy
Video
Food inspectors found booze, hookah
Video
Civil case reveals ex-police chief investigated for fraud
Video
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Esports
Japan 2020
Nittany Nation
Top Stories
PIAA restricts school activities, including off-site practices
Top Stories
Carson Macedo wins Williams Grove Opener
Video
Top Stories
March Sadness: Penn State’s potential at the NCAA Tournament
Video
Williams Grove Opening Day goes on as scheduled amid Coronavirus concerns
Video
Local dirt tracks continue amid coronavirus fears
Video
Penn State Harrisburg cancels winter and spring seasons
abc27 News+
Digital Now
Live Newscasts
Watch Videos
Health
Buddy Check 27
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
What’s Going Around
Top Stories
McDonald’s closing dining areas amid coronavirus pandemic
Top Stories
Coronavirus vaccine test opens with first doses
Top Stories
Shentel to temporarily increase internet speeds and data allowances in wake of Coronavirus
10 Netflix series to binge while in self-quarantine
Regal to close all theaters amid coronavirus outbreak
Coronavirus: What to know about the statewide shutdown
Video
Community
abc27 University
At Home in Central PA
Black History Month
Community Calendar
Employer Spotlight
Gas Prices
Heart of the Midstate
Holiday Vacations
Hometown Hero
Horoscopes
Karns Meal Deals
Lottery
Mommy Minute
Mr Food
Outdoor Art
Pledge of Allegiance
Remarkable Women
Something Good
Val’s Kids
Veterans Voices
We Salute You
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Jobs at ABC27
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
ABC27 News at 11
Previous Alert
1
of
/
20
Next Alert
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
Belco Community Credit Union
1
of
/
20
Closings & Delays
Best Friends Daycare
2
of
/
20
Closings & Delays
Bright Beginnings Annville
3
of
/
20
Closings & Delays
Bright Futures Learning Ctrs
4
of
/
20
Closings & Delays
Calvary Independent Harrisburg
5
of
/
20
Closings & Delays
Dover Township
6
of
/
20
Closings & Delays
Ebenezer UMC-Middletown
7
of
/
20
Closings & Delays
Forte Music
8
of
/
20
Closings & Delays
Gravel Hill Christian Cldcr
9
of
/
20
Closings & Delays
Hampden Township
10
of
/
20
Closings & Delays
KinderCare Carlisle
11
of
/
20
Closings & Delays
Middletown Youth Club
12
of
/
20
Closings & Delays
Mt Zion Lutheran Church in York
13
of
/
20
Closings & Delays
NARFE,.. CHAPTER 1816
14
of
/
20
Closings & Delays
Noah & Company Daycare
15
of
/
20
Closings & Delays
PA Careerlink York Co.
16
of
/
20
Closings & Delays
Shippensburg First Church of God
17
of
/
20
Closings & Delays
St. Catherine Laboure Parish
18
of
/
20
Closings & Delays
St. Peters Lutheran Church Highspire
19
of
/
20
Closings & Delays
Upper Dauphin Area High School Art Dept
20
of
/
20
hershey threat
Man arrested after threatening to shoot people in Hershey
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts