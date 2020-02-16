Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Harrisburg
Carlisle/West Shore
Lancaster
Lebanon
York
Pennsylvania
US/World
Consumer
Traffic
Opioid Crisis
This Week in Pennsylvania
Washington Bureau
Only on abc27.com
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Top Stories
Illinois man, 80, set for release in 1960 triple-killing
Democratic hopefuls now test strength among minority voters
Stop and frisk gets renewed attention in Bloomberg candidacy
California to apologize for internment of Japanese Americans
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Local Radar
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Almanac
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Investigators
Investigations
Neighborhood Alert
Restaurant Report
Top Stories
Food inspectors found dead rodents, mildew
Video
Top Stories
Selling app led to $1,900 ripoff, Steelton woman says
Video
Top Stories
Neighborhood Alert – Feb. 11
Video
Restaurant had over 20 violations, inspector says
Video
Bugs, mold, no heat: When can tenants withhold rent?
Video
Department of Agriculture found leaking condenser, repeat violations
Video
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Esports
Japan 2020
Nittany Nation
Top Stories
Cedar Crest boys hold off Warwick for Lancaster-Lebanon crown
Video
Top Stories
Dallastown girls repeat as York-Adams champs
Video
Top Stories
Hershey Bears drop overtime decision at Binghamton
Video
Former Hershey Bears coach Bruce Boudreau fired by Wild
Video
Cumberland Valley hires Jordan Hill
Video
Lancaster Catholic wins third-straight league title over Pequea Valley
Video
abc27 News+
Digital Now
Live Newscasts
Watch Videos
Health
Buddy Check 27
Coronavirus
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
Top Stories
Quarantine ends for Germans; Italy to fly citizens from ship
Top Stories
Xi’s early involvement in virus outbreak raises questions
Top Stories
France announces 1st death of virus patient outside Asia
New virus cases fall; WHO says China bought the world time
Appeals court deals blow to Trump’s Medicaid work rules
The Latest: Hong Kong announces anti-virus funds
Community
abc27 University
At Home in Central PA
Black History Month
Community Calendar
Employer Spotlight
Gas Prices
Heart of the Midstate
Holiday Vacations
Hometown Hero
Horoscopes
Karns Meal Deals
Lottery
Mr Food
Outdoor Art
Pledge of Allegiance
Remarkable Women
Something Good
Val’s Kids
Veterans Voices
We Salute You
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Jobs at ABC27
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Hilltop
York apartment fire Saturday night
Video
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts