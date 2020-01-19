house fire

Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Harrisburg
Carlisle/West Shore
Lancaster
Lebanon
York
Pennsylvania
US/World
Consumer
Traffic
Opioid Crisis
This Week in Pennsylvania
Washington Bureau
Only on abc27.com
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Top Stories
Thousands-strong Hong Kong protest cut short by clashes
Kardashian West pursues criminal justice reform in TV show
Crews work to clear snow, sleet from roads across Central PA
Shooting injures 1 in York
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Local Radar
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Almanac
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Investigators
Investigations
Neighborhood Alert
Restaurant Report
Top Stories
Department of Agriculture found violations in three counties
Top Stories
Newburg mayor ordered to remove part of home or go to jail
Top Stories
Suspects sought for hit-run, armed store robbery
Department of Agriculture: Farm Show food stands compliant, violations elsewhere
Critics claim Harrisburg lobbyist handpicking state senator
Is livestock screened for doping at Farm Show competitions?
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Big Game
Baltimore Ravens
Black & Gold Today
Esports
Nittany Nation
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Hershey Bears come away with dramatic overtime win against Hartford
Top Stories
Harrisburg Heat take down Soles de Sonora
Bears look to rebound at home
Lower Dauphin survives a thriller over Susquehanna Twp Girls
Altoona takes down Harrisburg Girls
Digital Now
Digital Now Center
Live Newscasts
Watch Videos
Health
Buddy Check 27
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
Top Stories
Fire at Czech asylum for mentally ill kills 8 patients
Top Stories
China reports 17 new cases in viral pneumonia outbreak
Top Stories
China reports 4 more cases in viral pneumonia outbreak
China reports 2nd death from virus behind pneumonia outbreak
Immune system ‘storm’ causes flu deaths in healthy people
Teen who fled with mom to avoid cancer surgery has operation
Community
abc27 University
At Home in Central PA
Community Calendar
Employer Spotlight
Family Fun Fair 2020
Feed a Local Family
Gas Prices
Heart of the Midstate
Holiday Vacations
Hometown Hero
Horoscopes
Karns Meal Deals
Lottery
Mr Food
Outdoor Art
Pledge of Allegiance
Something Good
Val’s Kids
Veterans Voices
We Salute You
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Jobs at ABC27
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
26
Next Alert
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
Baptist Fellowship Church
1
of
/
26
Closings & Delays
Bender's Lutheran Church
2
of
/
26
Closings & Delays
Big Spring Heights C.O.G.
3
of
/
26
Closings & Delays
Big Spring U.L.C.
4
of
/
26
Closings & Delays
Bridgeville EC Church
5
of
/
26
Closings & Delays
Camp Hill Church of God
6
of
/
26
Closings & Delays
Carroll Valley Borough
7
of
/
26
Closings & Delays
Cedar Hill Baptist Church
8
of
/
26
Closings & Delays
Glenvale Church of God
9
of
/
26
Closings & Delays
Kennedys Valley C.O.G.
10
of
/
26
Closings & Delays
Landisburg Church of God
11
of
/
26
Closings & Delays
Life Community Shippensburg
12
of
/
26
Closings & Delays
Matamoras U.M.C.
13
of
/
26
Closings & Delays
McClure’s Gap Church of God
14
of
/
26
Closings & Delays
Mechanicsburg Presbyterian Church
15
of
/
26
Closings & Delays
Middle Spring Presbyterian Church
16
of
/
26
Closings & Delays
Mt. Zion F.L.C. Landisburg
17
of
/
26
Closings & Delays
New Life A.O.G. Landisburg
18
of
/
26
Closings & Delays
Newburg 1st C.O.G.
19
of
/
26
Closings & Delays
St. Jacob's Lutheran Church
20
of
/
26
Closings & Delays
St. Matthew ELC Plainfield
21
of
/
26
Closings & Delays
Tabernacle Baptist Church Harrisburg
22
of
/
26
Closings & Delays
Thompsontown Baptist Church
23
of
/
26
Closings & Delays
Tressler Memorial F.L.C.
24
of
/
26
Closings & Delays
Wellsville U.M. Parish
25
of
/
26
Closings & Delays
Wood Services Of Dauphin Co.
26
of
/
26
house fire
Perry County house fire
Lebanon County house fire
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts