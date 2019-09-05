Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg/Intl
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Harrisburg
Carlisle/West Shore
Lancaster
Lebanon
York
Pennsylvania
US/World
Consumer
Traffic
Opioid Crisis
This Week in Pennsylvania
Washington Bureau
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Back to School
Top Stories
Dorian another obstacle in North Carolina Congress race
The Latest: Dive boat owners seek to head off lawsuits
Nicki Minaj tweets that she’s retiring to ‘have my family’
Marijuana use by US college students up, highest in 35 years
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Local Radar
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Investigators
Investigations
Restaurant Report
Top Stories
Police seek tips, victims in recent thefts
Top Stories
Rodent poison near food, mold found in safety checks
Top Stories
School safety grants: More cameras, social workers, safety film on windows
Suspects sought in multiple thefts, burglary
Food inspectors report greasy oven, fly strip over food prep
On Deadline: slot payouts and volunteer FF crisis
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Friday Night Football
Nittany Nation
Black & Gold Today
Top Stories
Senators lose playoff opener to Bowie
Top Stories
Penn State teammate dubs Micah Parsons biggest trash talker
Top Stories
McDevitt grad Kobay White makes stunning catch in Boston College win
Damon’s top high school football performances of the week
West Perry routs York Tech
Harrisburg loses to nationally-ranked Archbishop Hoban
Watch Live
Newscasts
Digital Now Center
Health
Buddy Check 27
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
Top Stories
What’s Going Around: Impetigo, strep throat
Top Stories
Oregon death is 2nd linked to vaping, 1st tied to pot shop
Top Stories
Newsom’s California vaccine bill changes surprise backers
Judge dismisses wrongful death lawsuit over abortion
California advances crackdown on bogus vaccine exemptions
Healthy Living: How long are Labor Day leftovers safe?
Community
abc27 Job Fair
abc27 University
At Home in Central PA
Community Calendar
Employer Spotlight
Gas Prices
Heart of the Midstate
Holiday Vacations
Hometown Hero
Karns Meal Deals
Mr Food
Outdoor Art
Summer Fun Guide
Something Good
Val’s Kids
We Salute You
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest
About Us
ABC Sneak Previews
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Jobs at ABC27
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
image
Sketches from DNA show possible killer in 43-year-old cold case
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts