JAMA Pediatrics

Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Back to School
Coronavirus
Coronavirus en Español
Coronavirus in Pennsylvania
Local
Harrisburg
Carlisle/West Shore
Lancaster
Lebanon
York
Pennsylvania
Opioid Crisis
Destination PA
This Week in Pennsylvania
US/World
Washington Bureau
Consumer
Traffic
Ben’s Lens
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Only on abc27.com
Top Stories
Trump visiting Florida during a pandemic, hurricane threat
US astronauts pack up for rare splashdown in SpaceX capsule
UK’s Johnson names brother and Brexiteers to House of Lords
Robert Durst murder trial to resume in 2021 because of virus
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Local Radar
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Almanac
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Investigators
Investigations
Neighborhood Alert
Restaurant Report
Top Stories
Water company overcharged customer for fire sprinkler system
Video
Top Stories
Part 2: Police transparency, PSP complaints report
Video
Top Stories
Part I: Police transparency in the Midstate
Video
Judge claiming brain injury to remain on bench while case against him plays out in court
Video
Judge blames outbursts in courtroom on brain injury
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Greatest Sports Moments
NFL Draft
NFL
National Sports
Making The College Cut
Esports
Nittany Nation
Top Stories
Steel-High, Harrisburg football openers canceled after WPIAL amends fall season
Top Stories
Reports: McDevitt grad LeSean McCoy signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers
AHL pushes back season start date
PIAA to meet and approve safety guidelines for fall sports
Video
Highlights: Linda’s Speedway (July 24)
Video
abc27 News+
Digital Now
Live Newscasts
Watch Videos
Health
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
What’s Going Around
Top Stories
New Oxford’s Harvest Day Festival & Parade cancelled for 2020
Top Stories
Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 970 new cases, 13 new deaths
Video
Top Stories
Pennsylvania Partners with agency to hire 1,000 more COVID-19 contact tracers
Video
ICU doctor creates app to help patients on ventilators communicate faster
Video
Hand sanitizer recall: FDA list of ‘toxic’ sanitizers expands to 94
Fauci to tell House panel pandemic ‘will likely continue for some time’
Community
Honoring Healthcare Heroes
Honoring Class of 2020
Mr Food
Hometown Hero
Brighten Your Day
At Home in Central PA
Community Calendar
Finding Hope Together
Gas Prices
Heart of the Midstate
Holiday Vacations
abc27 University
Karns Meal Deals
Lottery
Mommy Minute
Pledge of Allegiance
Something Good
Val’s Kids
Virtual Science Fair
We Salute You
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Beyond The Forecast with Dan
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Jobs at ABC27
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
JAMA Pediatrics
Can children spread COVID-19? A new study shows it’s likely
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts