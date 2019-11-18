Justin Hockenberry

Skip to content
ABC27
New Cumberland
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Harrisburg
Carlisle/West Shore
Lancaster
Lebanon
York
Pennsylvania
US/World
Consumer
Traffic
Opioid Crisis
This Week in Pennsylvania
Washington Bureau
Only on abc27.com
Cool Car Auto Reviews
CMA Awards
Top Stories
Pet shop owner says suspects threw stolen guinea pig at him
2020 Watch: Big tests loom for late entries and top tier
Body found in trunk, State Police search for person of interest
Baltimore museum to acquire only works by women in 2020
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Local Radar
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Investigators
Investigations
Restaurant Report
Top Stories
Department of Agriculture; mold, pesticides, leaky roof found at restaurants
Top Stories
Report warns fewer dog wardens could jeopardize public safety
Top Stories
Stolen Christmas trees, stolen hoverboards, and a burglary
Food inspectors found restaurant trying to repair sewage pipe leak with duct tape
Department of Agriculture finds 2 Olive Gardens out of compliance
PennDOT project raises concerns about property loss
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
The Big Game
Black & Gold Today
Nittany Nation
Friday Morning Lights
Friday Night Football
Esports
Top Stories
Hundreds of skiers, snowboarders kick off season at Roundtop
Top Stories
Williams Valley loses state bout to Lackawanna Trail
Lampeter-Strasburg erases 20-point deficit, upsets McDevitt
Berks Catholic shocks Milton Hershey in blowout
Cedar Cliff blanks Exeter, clinches 5A title game berth
Digital Now
Digital Now Center
Live Newscasts
Watch Videos
Health
Buddy Check 27
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
Top Stories
US approves new drug to manage sickle cell disease
Top Stories
Penn State researchers: Juul delivers more nicotine at faster rate than other e-cigarettes
Top Stories
FDA warns Dollar Tree about flagged Chinese manufacturers
Will you get dementia? Many may not understand their risk
German lawmakers approve compulsory measles vaccine plan
What’s Going Around: Flu, croup, stomach bug, asthma concerns
Community
abc27 Job Fair
abc27 University
At Home in Central PA
Community Calendar
Employer Spotlight
Feed a Local Family
Gas Prices
Heart of the Midstate
Hispanic Heritage Month
Holiday Vacations
Home for the Holidays
Hometown Hero
Karns Meal Deals
Mr Food
Outdoor Art
Pledge of Allegiance
Summer Fun Guide
Something Good
Val’s Kids
Veterans Voices
We Salute You
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Jobs at ABC27
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
ABC27 News Daybreak
Justin Hockenberry
Body found in trunk, State Police search for person of interest
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts