Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg/Intl
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Harrisburg
Carlisle/West Shore
Lancaster
Lebanon
York
Pennsylvania
US/World
Consumer
Traffic
Opioid Crisis
This Week in Pennsylvania
Washington Bureau
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Back to School
Top Stories
When light is lethal: Moroccans struggle with skin disorder
India eases restrictions in Kashmir for Islamic festival
Afghan leader rejects foreign interference as talks advance
Guatemalans to vote in close presidential runoff
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Local Radar
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Investigators
Investigations
Restaurant Report
Top Stories
Restaurant Report: Re-used gloves, shoes stored with food
Top Stories
Turnpike collects millions in v-tolls
Top Stories
Restaurant Report: Fruit flies, rodent droppings, re-served food
Slots payouts vary among Pennsylvania casinos
On Deadline: Trucker trash and fireworks cash
Local group approved for medical marijuana research
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Little League World Series
Nittany Nation
Top Stories
Steel-High hopes to return to success in 2019
Top Stories
McDevitt readies for 2019 season
Top Stories
East Pennsboro’s season ends at Mid-Atlantic tourney
East Pennsboro Little League advances in Mid-Atlantic tourney
Micah Parsons readies for big expectations in sophomore season
Susquehanna Township has high expectations heading into 2019
Watch Live
Newscasts
Digital Now Center
Health
Buddy Check 27
Penn State Health Webchats
Top Stories
Notre Dame cleanup to resume Aug. 19 amid tighter safety
Top Stories
What’s Going Around: Sore throats, swimmer’s ear
Top Stories
US investigates new reports of seizures related to vaping
Medicare to cover breakthrough gene therapy for some cancers
Is pot safe when pregnant? Study seeks answer, draws critics
FDA says Novartis withheld data problem before drug approval
Community
abc27 Job Fair
At Home in Central PA
Community Calendar
Gas Prices
Heart of the Midstate
Holiday Vacations
Hometown Hero
Karns Meal Deals
Mr Food
Outdoor Art
Summer Fun Guide
Something Good
Val’s Kids
We Salute You
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Jobs at ABC27
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Kerschner
Cocalico’s Kerschner shines with football and banjo
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts