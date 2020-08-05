Lancaster Lebanon Fall Sports

Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Back to School
Coronavirus
Coronavirus en Español
Local
Pennsylvania
US/World
Your Local Election HQ
Washington Bureau
This Week in Pennsylvania
Opioid Crisis
Consumer
Investigators
Health
Top Stories
Biden on cognitive test: ‘Why the hell would I take a test?’
Top Stories
Girl Scouts sex-abuse claim included in NY civil case flurry
A new primetime newscast coming to cable on WGN America
Video
Virginia first state to try pandemic app from Apple, Google
Pennsylvania State Police are reminding the public to be aware of school buses
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Local Radar
Traffic
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Almanac
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Sports
Local Sports
NFL
National Sports
Esports
Nittany Nation
Top Stories
Penn State football releases 2020 schedule, announces Big Ten medical protocols
Top Stories
Lancaster-Lebanon League votes to push back, shorten fall sports season
Top Stories
Report: Harrisburg, Penn State standout Micah Parsons to opt out of college season, declare for NFL Draft
Mid Penn delays the start of fall sports practice to Sept. 4th
Video
Players, parents, coaches react to ban on fans for PIAA fall sports
Video
McDevitt joins list of local schools looking for opening week football opponent after cancellation
Video
abc27 News+
Digital Now
Live Newscasts
Watch Videos
Only on abc27.com
Ben’s Lens
Heart of the Midstate
Community
Finding Hope Together
Destination PA
Honoring Healthcare Heroes
Hometown Hero
We Salute You
Val’s Kids
Mommy Minute
Community Calendar
Something Good
Virtual Education Fair
You Can Do It
At Home in Central PA
Gas Prices
Lottery
Mr Food
Karns Meal Deals
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Beyond The Forecast with Dan
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
Apps
Contact Us
abc27 University
Contests
Jobs at ABC27
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
abc27 Job Fair
Employer Spotlight
Search
Search
Search
Lancaster Lebanon Fall Sports
Lancaster-Lebanon League votes to push back, shorten fall sports season
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts