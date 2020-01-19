1  of  26
Closings & Delays
Baptist Fellowship Church Bender's Lutheran Church Big Spring Heights C.O.G. Big Spring U.L.C. Bridgeville EC Church Camp Hill Church of God Carroll Valley Borough Cedar Hill Baptist Church Glenvale Church of God Kennedys Valley C.O.G. Landisburg Church of God Life Community Shippensburg Matamoras U.M.C. McClure’s Gap Church of God Mechanicsburg Presbyterian Church Middle Spring Presbyterian Church Mt. Zion F.L.C. Landisburg New Life A.O.G. Landisburg Newburg 1st C.O.G. St. Jacob's Lutheran Church St. Matthew ELC Plainfield Tabernacle Baptist Church Harrisburg Thompsontown Baptist Church Tressler Memorial F.L.C. Wellsville U.M. Parish Wood Services Of Dauphin Co.

Lavern T. Engstad

Don't Miss