Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
33°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Harrisburg
Carlisle/West Shore
Lancaster
Lebanon
York
Pennsylvania
US/World
Consumer
Traffic
Opioid Crisis
This Week in Pennsylvania
Washington Bureau
Only on abc27.com
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Pennsylvania Farm Show
Top Stories
Mack Trucks to lay off 300 at Pennsylvania assembly plant
Harrisburg Cinema prepares for renovations
Deadly crash of a Boeing jet in Iran adds to company’s woes
PA Farm Show: Does Dept. Of Ag screen for doping in livestock competitions?
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Local Radar
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Almanac
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Investigators
Investigations
Neighborhood Alert
Restaurant Report
Top Stories
PA Farm Show: Does Dept. Of Ag screen for doping in livestock competitions?
Top Stories
Food inspectors found restaurants in three counties out of compliance
Top Stories
Police seek tips in store robbery, package thefts
Department of Agriculture found roaches, mildew
Food safety inspectors report dirty mixer, rodent activity
Illegal dumping penalty includes picking up trash
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Big Game
Baltimore Ravens
Black & Gold Today
Philadelphia Eagles
Esports
Nittany Nation
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Trinity, McDevitt come together to honor Gregg Mace
Top Stories
McDevitt boys hand Trinity first loss of season
McDevitt girls come back, beat Trinity in overtime
Kirk Smallwood wins 600th game with Harrisburg boys
Hershey Bears top Bridgeport in final minute
Digital Now
Digital Now Center
Live Newscasts
Watch Videos
Health
Buddy Check 27
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
Top Stories
Program meant to curb repeat hospital stays fails big test
Top Stories
Dry January could benefit your health, bank account
Top Stories
Cancer group finds biggest one-year drop in U.S. death rate
Germany: Rare virus linked to more fatal encephalitis cases
South Korea reports 1st possible case of viral pneumonia
Flu season in full swing; long wait times for doctors
Community
abc27 University
At Home in Central PA
Community Calendar
Employer Spotlight
Family Fun Fair 2020
Feed a Local Family
Gas Prices
Heart of the Midstate
Holiday Vacations
Hometown Hero
Horoscopes
Karns Meal Deals
Lottery
Mr Food
Outdoor Art
Pledge of Allegiance
Something Good
Val’s Kids
Veterans Voices
We Salute You
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Jobs at ABC27
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
5
Next Alert
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
Calvary Independent Lykens
1
of
/
5
Closings & Delays
Free Grace B.I.C. Millersburg
2
of
/
5
Closings & Delays
Shippensburg First Church of God
3
of
/
5
Closings & Delays
St. Matthew Lutheran Church.York
4
of
/
5
Closings & Delays
Thompsontown Baptist Church
5
of
/
5
livestock
PA Farm Show: Does Dept. Of Ag screen for doping in livestock competitions?
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts