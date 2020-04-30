Matt Woolley

Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local
Harrisburg
Carlisle/West Shore
Lancaster
Lebanon
York
Pennsylvania
US/World
Coronavirus en Español
Consumer
Traffic
Opioid Crisis
This Week in Pennsylvania
Washington Bureau
Only on abc27.com
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Top Stories
Navajo death row inmate loses appeal to probe racial bias
Mari Winsor, Pilates guru and celebrity trainer, dies at 70
Texas lawmakers scramble to solve the over-supply of oil in the state
Video
PHOTOS: Shermans Dale flooding
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Local Radar
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Almanac
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Investigators
Investigations
Neighborhood Alert
Restaurant Report
Top Stories
Dept. of Health launches online COVID-19 complaint form, more than 1,200 already filed
Video
Top Stories
Impatient woman allegedly spits on grocery store employee
Video
Top Stories
“This isn’t right”, local dealers closed while large corporations still sell cars
Video
“I do not feel safe” says Cumberland County Prison inmate
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
NFL
Local Sports
Sports Moments
National Sports
Making The College Cut
Esports
Nittany Nation
Top Stories
VOTE: Choose your Greatest Local Sports Moments since 1980
Top Stories
Little League cancels World Series, regional qualifiers
Senior Night: Susquehanna Twp.’s Mahki Jones
Video
Brighten Your Day: iRacing fills a void
Video
Brighten Your Day: Christian Pulisic donates Chipotle to frontline workers
Video
abc27 News+
Digital Now
Live Newscasts
Watch Videos
Health
Buddy Check 27
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
What’s Going Around
Top Stories
Wolf administration’s ‘Pursue Your Hominess’ campaign encourages travelers to visit Pennsylvania from afar
Top Stories
First person to donate plasma to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health for COVID-19 treatment shares his story
Video
Top Stories
Wolf administration offers additional funding to support Pennsylvania hospitals
Pennsylvania’s business shutdown waiver program gets audited
Video
Serbia opposition stage curfew protest against government
Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 1,397 new cases, 2,292 dead to date
Video
Community
Honoring Healthcare Heroes
Honoring Class of 2020
Mr Food
Hometown Hero
Brighten Your Day
At Home in Central PA
Community Calendar
Employer Spotlight
Gas Prices
Heart of the Midstate
Holiday Vacations
abc27 University
Horoscopes
Job Fair
Karns Meal Deals
Lottery
Mommy Minute
Pledge of Allegiance
Something Good
Val’s Kids
We Salute You
We’re Open
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Beyond The Forecast with Dan
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Jobs at ABC27
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NFL Draft
Search
Search
Search
Matt Woolley
First person to donate plasma to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health for COVID-19 treatment shares his story
Video
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts