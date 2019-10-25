MDS Telethon

Skip to content
ABC27
New Cumberland
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Harrisburg
Carlisle/West Shore
Lancaster
Lebanon
York
Pennsylvania
US/World
Consumer
Traffic
Opioid Crisis
This Week in Pennsylvania
Washington Bureau
Only on abc27.com
Cool Car Auto Reviews
CMA Awards
Top Stories
Woman set on fire inside Taco Bell; suspect arrested
Lancaster man arrested for assaulting and threatening police
Workers at 2 big GM plants ratify deal, strike likely to end
Judge: Justice must give House Mueller grand jury evidence
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Local Radar
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Investigators
Investigations
Restaurant Report
Top Stories
Food inspectors found animal hair, leaking coolant pipe
Top Stories
Restaurant owner on support animals: ‘Do I have to allow support chickens?’
Top Stories
Inspectors found rodent activity, dirty air vent
Man says Cumberland County judge ‘out of control’
Suspects sought in store robbery, business burglary
Restaurant inspectors report maggots, roaches
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
The Big Game
Black & Gold Today
Nittany Nation
Friday Morning Lights
Friday Night Football
Esports
Top Stories
Lower Dauphin and Hershey boys, Mechanicsburg girls advance to district semis
Top Stories
Camp Hill boys, girls advance in soccer districts
Local boxer Angel Rivera prepares for pro bout
India World Cup Overwatch team to visit Harrisburg University
Damon’s Dawgs – Week Nine
Digital Now
Digital Now Center
Live Newscasts
Watch Videos
Health
Buddy Check 27
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
Top Stories
US officials predict shortages of critical hospital supplies
Top Stories
Retailers pull Johnson’s baby powder after recall
Top Stories
What’s Going Around: Croup, strep throat, respiratory infections
Homeless people find friends, ease stress in tai chi class
FDA wants stronger warning on breast implants about risks
UN says 1st local polio case found in Zambia since 1995
Community
abc27 Job Fair
abc27 University
At Home in Central PA
Community Calendar
Employer Spotlight
Feed a Local Family
Gas Prices
Heart of the Midstate
Hispanic Heritage Month
Holiday Vacations
Hometown Hero
Karns Meal Deals
Mr Food
Outdoor Art
Pledge of Allegiance
Summer Fun Guide
Something Good
Val’s Kids
Veterans Voices
We Salute You
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Jobs at ABC27
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Missing Pennsylvania toddler found safe
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Shippensburg University student charged with homicide in fatal shooting near campus
2
of
/
2
MDS Telethon
Mennonite Disaster Service prepares to respond to Hurricane Dorian damage
Mennonite Disaster Service searching for volunteers
ABC27 telethon tally tops $250K for Florence, flood relief
Local volunteers bound for Florence cleanup in North Carolina
Mennonite Disaster Service team headed to Carolinas
More MDS Telethon Headlines
More than $200,000 raised in ABC27 telethon
Mennonite Disaster Service helps local flood victims
Mennonite Disaster Service still helping hurricane victims in Texas, Puerto Rico
Disaster relief group readying for Hurricane Florence response
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts