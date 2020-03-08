Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
31°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Harrisburg
Carlisle/West Shore
Lancaster
Lebanon
York
Pennsylvania
US/World
Consumer
Traffic
Opioid Crisis
This Week in Pennsylvania
Washington Bureau
Coronavirus
Only on abc27.com
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Top Stories
UBS Bank won’t fund new offshore Arctic oil, gas projects
What we know so far about the four presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in Pa.
Video
Officials confirm first coronavirus case in nation’s capital
Official: White House didn’t want to tell seniors not to fly
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Local Radar
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Almanac
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Investigators
Investigations
Neighborhood Alert
Restaurant Report
Top Stories
Squirting floor tiles, rodent droppings and black slime found in these local restaurants
Top Stories
Scammers looking to capitalize on coronavirus fear
Video
Top Stories
Legal limbo: Pennsylvania skill games continue to spark statewide controversy
Video
Food inspectors found booze, hookah
Video
Civil case reveals ex-police chief investigated for fraud
Video
Neighborhood Alert – Feb. 26
Video
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Esports
Japan 2020
Nittany Nation
Top Stories
Manheim Central’s Evan Simon wins Mr. PA Football award
Video
Top Stories
Big fourth quarter pushes Camp Hill into second round at states
Video
Top Stories
Greenwood girls blow past Morrisville, advance two second round
Video
Chance Westry’s big night helps Trinity boys into second round of states
Video
Penn State-Harrisburg, York College men bow out of national tournament
Video
Late rally pushes Messiah women into Division III Sweet 16
abc27 News+
Digital Now
Live Newscasts
Watch Videos
Health
Buddy Check 27
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
What’s Going Around
Top Stories
Italy announces virus quarantine affecting 16 million people
Top Stories
What we know so far about the four presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in Pa.
Video
Top Stories
Sports championship organizers work to prevent spread of coronavirus
Two new presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in PA, raising total number to four
Facebook says it will ban ads for medical face masks
Pope limits public blessings to help against virus spread
Community
abc27 University
At Home in Central PA
Black History Month
Community Calendar
Employer Spotlight
Gas Prices
Heart of the Midstate
Holiday Vacations
Hometown Hero
Horoscopes
Karns Meal Deals
Lottery
Mommy Minute
Mr Food
Outdoor Art
Pledge of Allegiance
Remarkable Women
Something Good
Val’s Kids
Veterans Voices
We Salute You
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Jobs at ABC27
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Mr. PA Football
Manheim Central’s Evan Simon wins Mr. PA Football award
Video
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts