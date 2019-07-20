Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg/Intl
94°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Harrisburg
Carlisle/West Shore
Lancaster
Lebanon
York
Pennsylvania
US/World
Consumer
Traffic
Opioid Crisis
This Week in Pennsylvania
Washington Bureau
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Top Stories
Funeral service held for 86 Muslims killed by Serbs
Top Stories
Russian, US astronauts blast off on moon landing anniversary
Glacier officials teed off over tourists’ golf break
Firefighters battle house fire in York County
Dozens of cooling stations open across the Midstate to combat oppressive heat
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Local Radar
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Investigators
Investigations
Restaurant Report
Top Stories
Restaurant Report: Rodent droppings too numerous to count, large accumulation of dead flies
Top Stories
Visitors concerned about trash collecting near Wildwood Park
Top Stories
Checks can be cashed more than once
Restaurant Report: Employees not washing hands, wearing hairnets
Restaurant Report: Pink slime, mold & mildew
Restaurant Report: Roaches, mice, dead insects
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Nittany Nation
Top Stories
Noah Spence holds free football camp at McDevitt
Top Stories
Harrisburg University Storm tops Boise State in Overwatch at national convention
Top Stories
Cumberland County hosts Senior Games
Harrisburg boxer to fight on ESPN
Lebanon’s Joshua Aguirre places second at Taekwondo nationals
Harrisburg hosts boxing card at Zembo Shrine
Watch Live
Newscasts
Digital Now Center
Health
Buddy Check 27
Penn State Health Webchats
Top Stories
What consumers can do as regulators weigh compounds’ risks
Top Stories
Federal judge upholds a Trump alternative to ‘Obamacare’
Top Stories
Q&A: Newly public data maps opioid crisis across US
2020 Dems grapple with how to pay for ‘Medicare for All’
New standards aim to improve surgery for the oldest patients
Germany’s Merkel fends off worries about her health
Community
abc27 Job Fair
At Home in Central PA
Community Calendar
Gas Prices
Heart of the Midstate
Holiday Vacations
Hometown Hero
Karns Meal Deals
Mr Food
Outdoor Art
Summer Fun Guide
Something Good
Val’s Kids
We Salute You
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Jobs at ABC27
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Noah Spence
Noah Spence holds free football camp at McDevitt
Proud Sponsor of the Whitaker Center segments on Good Day PA.
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts