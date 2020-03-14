Randy Hofe

Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Harrisburg
Carlisle/West Shore
Lancaster
Lebanon
York
Pennsylvania
US/World
Consumer
Traffic
Opioid Crisis
This Week in Pennsylvania
Washington Bureau
Coronavirus
Only on abc27.com
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Top Stories
Democrats see a road map for November in Michigan results
Iditarod mushes on; fans being urged to skip finish in Nome
Trump takes virus test, awaiting results
Straight-talking Fauci explains outbreak to a worried nation
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Local Radar
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Almanac
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Investigators
Investigations
Neighborhood Alert
Restaurant Report
Top Stories
Elder financial abuse on the rise
Video
Top Stories
Squirting floor tiles, rodent droppings, black slime found in these local restaurants
Top Stories
Scammers looking to capitalize on coronavirus fear
Video
Legal limbo: Pennsylvania skill games continue to spark statewide controversy
Video
Food inspectors found booze, hookah
Video
Civil case reveals ex-police chief investigated for fraud
Video
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Esports
Japan 2020
Nittany Nation
Top Stories
Harrisburg University Storm esports carries on through COVID-19 cancelations
Video
Top Stories
Trinity boy’s head coach Larry Kostelac reacts to playoff postponements
Video
Top Stories
Little League teams make decisions to postpone or play
Video
Harrisburg Senators’ Opening Day status in limbo amid COVID-19 concerns
Video
PSAC Announces Suspension of All Spring Athletic Competitions Through Remainder of Semester
PIAA on postponements: “You want to get your calls right”
Video
abc27 News+
Digital Now
Live Newscasts
Watch Videos
Health
Buddy Check 27
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
What’s Going Around
Top Stories
Iran death toll from virus passes 600, Syria shuts schools
Top Stories
Spain to follow Italy into lockdown, US expands travel ban
Top Stories
The Latest: Italians test drug to help virus patients
Take mental health moments to cope with COVID-19
Video
Utility companies suspend disconnections for overdue bills amid coronavirus outbreak
Some grocery store shelves empty after rush to buy toilet paper, sanitizers
Video
Community
abc27 University
At Home in Central PA
Black History Month
Community Calendar
Employer Spotlight
Gas Prices
Heart of the Midstate
Holiday Vacations
Hometown Hero
Horoscopes
Karns Meal Deals
Lottery
Mommy Minute
Mr Food
Outdoor Art
Pledge of Allegiance
Remarkable Women
Something Good
Val’s Kids
Veterans Voices
We Salute You
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Jobs at ABC27
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
47
Next Alert
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
Belco Community Credit Union
1
of
/
47
Closings & Delays
Bible Baptist Church Shiremanstown
2
of
/
47
Closings & Delays
Calvary E.L.C. Dover
3
of
/
47
Closings & Delays
Calvary Independent Harrisburg
4
of
/
47
Closings & Delays
Calvary U.M.C. Lemoyne
5
of
/
47
Closings & Delays
Camp Hill Church of Christ
6
of
/
47
Closings & Delays
Camp Hill United Methodist
7
of
/
47
Closings & Delays
Duncannon Presbyterian
8
of
/
47
Closings & Delays
East Shore Baptist Church
9
of
/
47
Closings & Delays
Enola Emmanuel UMC
10
of
/
47
Closings & Delays
Faith Immanuel Presbyterian Church
11
of
/
47
Closings & Delays
Grace Ev. Lutheran Camp Hill
12
of
/
47
Closings & Delays
Greenvillage Church of God
13
of
/
47
Closings & Delays
Hampden Township
14
of
/
47
Closings & Delays
HERSHEY EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH
15
of
/
47
Closings & Delays
Holy Trinity Lutheran Hershey
16
of
/
47
Closings & Delays
Hope Presbyterian Church
17
of
/
47
Closings & Delays
HOPE U.M.C. Mechanicsburg
18
of
/
47
Closings & Delays
Immanuel Alliance Mechanicsburg
19
of
/
47
Closings & Delays
Jonestown Bible Church
20
of
/
47
Closings & Delays
Kish Valley Grace Brethren Church
21
of
/
47
Closings & Delays
Lebanon Valley Bible Church
22
of
/
47
Closings & Delays
Mechanicsburg Ecumenical Choir
23
of
/
47
Closings & Delays
Mechanicsburg Presbyterian Church
24
of
/
47
Closings & Delays
Middle Spring Presbyterian Church
25
of
/
47
Closings & Delays
Milanof-Schock Library
26
of
/
47
Closings & Delays
Millerstown Craft Show
27
of
/
47
Closings & Delays
Mt Zion Lutheran Church
28
of
/
47
Closings & Delays
Mt Zion Lutheran Church in York
29
of
/
47
Closings & Delays
New Creation Community Church Dover
30
of
/
47
Closings & Delays
New Hope Church Colonial Club Drive
31
of
/
47
Closings & Delays
NEWBURG UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
32
of
/
47
Closings & Delays
Newport First C.O.G.
33
of
/
47
Closings & Delays
North Museum of Nature and Science
34
of
/
47
Closings & Delays
Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education
35
of
/
47
Closings & Delays
Perry County Beekeepers Club
36
of
/
47
Closings & Delays
Remnant Life Church
37
of
/
47
Closings & Delays
Senior centers are closed
38
of
/
47
Closings & Delays
SEVEN SORROWS CHURCH
39
of
/
47
Closings & Delays
St. Joseph Church-York
40
of
/
47
Closings & Delays
St. Mark's E.L.C. Harrisburg
41
of
/
47
Closings & Delays
St. Peters Lutheran Church Highspire
42
of
/
47
Closings & Delays
Tree of Life Carlisle
43
of
/
47
Closings & Delays
Trinity U.C.C. Millersburg
44
of
/
47
Closings & Delays
Upper Dauphin Area High School Art Dept
45
of
/
47
Closings & Delays
Zion Lutheran Etters
46
of
/
47
Closings & Delays
Zion Lutheran Jonestown
47
of
/
47
Randy Hofe
We Salute You: Randy Hofe
Video
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts