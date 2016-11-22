School Bus Safety

Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg/Intl
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Harrisburg
Carlisle/West Shore
Lancaster
Lebanon
York
Pennsylvania
US/World
Consumer
Traffic
Opioid Crisis
This Week in Pennsylvania
Washington Bureau
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Back to School
Top Stories
Yemen officials: Al-Qaida kills at least 20 at military camp
China threatens countermeasures if Trump hikes tariffs
Toyota profits up, Honda’s down, both lower annual forecasts
Croatia police say man takes own life after killing 6 people
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Local Radar
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Investigators
Investigations
Restaurant Report
Top Stories
Slots payouts vary among Pennsylvania casinos
Top Stories
On Deadline: Trucker trash and fireworks cash
Top Stories
Local group approved for medical marijuana research
Harrisburg officer left previous job after excessive force investigation
Restaurant Report: Roaches, pink and black mold
Fire officials seek overhaul of Pennsylvania fireworks law
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Little League World Series
Nittany Nation
Top Stories
York-Adams League holds annual media day
Top Stories
Mid-Penn, Tri-Valley leagues hold media day
Top Stories
East Pennsboro wins state Little League championship
Palmyra wins Haps Boyer Tournament
Team PA tops Team MD in Big 26 opener
East Pennsboro little leaguers prepare for state championship
Watch Live
Newscasts
Digital Now Center
Health
Buddy Check 27
Penn State Health Webchats
Top Stories
San Francisco public toilets help homeless, cost $200,000
Top Stories
What’s Going Around: Hand, foot and mouth, diarrhea, swimmer’s ear
Top Stories
The Latest: Utah dismisses protests by marijuana firms
Texas firm accused of Medicare fraud files for bankruptcy
Healthy Living: Sleep recommendations for the whole family
US rejection disappoints states eyeing Utah Medicaid plan
Community
abc27 Job Fair
At Home in Central PA
Community Calendar
Gas Prices
Heart of the Midstate
Holiday Vacations
Hometown Hero
Karns Meal Deals
Mr Food
Outdoor Art
Summer Fun Guide
Something Good
Val’s Kids
We Salute You
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Jobs at ABC27
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
School Bus Safety
School bus safety examined in Pennsylvania after Tennessee crash
Proud Sponsor of the Whitaker Center segments on Good Day PA.
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts