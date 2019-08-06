Teen initially reported as missing wanted for attempted criminal homicide

Octavian Perez, 16, is wanted for attempted criminal homicide after initially being reported as a missing runaway.

BONNEAUVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – State Police in Gettysburg are looking for a teenage boy originally reported as missing, in connection with an attempted criminal homicide investigation.

Police said Octavian Perez, 16, was last seen August 4, 2019 in Bonneauville Borough, Adams County and was initially thought to be a missing runaway.

During their investigation, State Police said they determined that Perez caused severe bodily harm to an unnamed juvenile victim. Charges were filed against Perez and there is an active arrest warrant for attempted criminal homicide.

State Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or Perez’s whereabouts to contact PSP Gettysburg at 717-334-8111 immediately.