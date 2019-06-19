Telehealth Webchat

Learn how patients today are receiving virtual doctor visits with telehealth services.

See how Penn State Health is using these systems to advance patient care!

Join us Friday, November 9, from 10 to 11 a.m. as experts from Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center answer your questions during our live webchat!

Tammy Talys, RN, CTC

Telehealth Team Member Tammy Talys is a registered nurse with Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, serving 27 years in various positions. She received her nursing degree at Alvernia University, Pennsylvania and is attending Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University obtaining her BSN degree. Tammy is Certified Telehealth Coordinator (CTC). Tammy has been working with the Telehealth Program for past 2 years. Susan Walsh, RN, MSN, ACNS-BC

ALS Clinic Nurse Susan Walsh is a certified nurse specialist who received graduate training at Case Western Reserve University. Her focus is on nursing management and support of patients and families in life threatening illness. Susan coordinates patient care services for the Hershey ALS Clinic and for the Greater Philadelphia Chapter of the ALS Association. Dr. Kelly Rotondo, MSN, RN, SCRN, CTC

LionNet Program Manager Dr. Rotondo has over 20 years’ experience in various healthcare positions including: education, clinical positions, and administration. She is passionate about improving healthcare with telemedicine and is always looking for innovative ways to improve the telestroke and other Virtual Health program at Penn State Health.