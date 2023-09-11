Lancaster Cleft Palate Telethon 2023

A cleft palate/lip is the most prevalent major childhood birth defect in the United States, affecting one in every 700 births. Children born with a cleft face many challenges, including difficulty breathing and hearing properly, but the most critical challenge is an inability to take in nourishment to survive. A typical treatment journey can take up to 20 years to address, following a child from their birth through young adulthood with an average cost of $400,000! Treatment involves a wide range of disciplines including but not limited to:

Feeding support

Plastic and reconstructive surgery

Speech and language pathology

Orthodontics

Audiology

Pediatric medicine & dentistry

Oral surgery

Established in 1939 the Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic (LCPC) is the oldest clinic in the world devoted to the comprehensive care of children born with cleft lips, palates, and other craniofacial deficiencies or diseases. Dedicated to caring for thousands of patients throughout their treatment journey, regardless of their ability to pay LCPC remains the only facility in the United States to offer comprehensive cleft care outside the support of a major hospital system. In addition to providing cleft-related care, the Clinic also serves as a multi-specialty dental clinic, treating patients with other cranio-facial conditions and special needs, and providing general dentistry, pediatric dentistry, orthodontics, audiology services and speech therapy for children and adults in the community. LCPC is one of only three craniofacial clinics in Pennsylvania approved by the American Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Association and is the only non-profit facility of its kind in the country caring for approximately 2,500 cleft lip/palate patients annually and a further 3,600 patients with craniofacial and other dental needs.

Fees for services never cover the full cost of patient treatment, so the Clinic relies on the generosity of donations and grants for approximately half of its annual operating funds, which allow LCPC to remain true to its policy to never deny treatment for a patient’s inability to pay. On Wednesday, October 25th abc27 will carry a telethon to benefit the lifesaving work the Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic does. Starting with abc27 News Daybreak and ending with a half-hour special airing 7:30-8pm, viewers will have the opportunity to learn about the clinic, hear stories of its impact from patients, and donate to help support LCPC’s mission.