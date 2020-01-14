Titans shock the Ravens in AFC Divisional

Outmatched from the beginning, the top-seeded Ravens fell to the Titans 28-12 in the AFC Divisional.

Baltimore expected to face dangerous Tennessee Running Back Derrick Henry, and knew Quarterback Ryan Tannehill could create in the pocket. Henry did impress with his third straight game rushing for over 180 yards. While the game catered to both those players, the Ravens did not plan to get punched in the mounth by the second quarter falling in a 14-0 hole.

Ravens second-year pro Lamar Jackson looked like an island of one, trying to will the entire team to produce. He threw 59 pass attempts, ran the ball 20 times. That’s good for 508 all-purpose yards, however the entire team only turned in 42 additional yards beyond its QB.

“We had a great season,” Jackson said. “It was an alright game, but we gotta score points. We just have to get better and come together, even more than we did this year, like I said get ready for next year.”

Many attributing the loss to the three weeks off for many of the Ravens starters, and therefore rusty performances in the team’s first playoff game.

“I felt like this team was the best football team that it could be this year,” said Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh. “With the group that we had, I felt like we made the most of us. [We] became the best football team that we could be. We just weren’t that today, and that’s the disappointing thing. In the big picture, I couldn’t be more proud of what they did every single day and how they came to work.”

The record-setting season comes to an end with a 14-3 record, AFC North Championship but still searching for the team’s first playoff win since 2015.