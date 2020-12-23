“The Cutting Edge”: Surgical Innovations

Join Penn State Health for a special program “The Cutting Edge” Wednesday, January 27 at 7:30pm on abc27 to learn about new, cutting-edge surgical procedures at Penn State Health and a new surgery to break-up gallstones.

And, meet surgeons from Penn State Health’s minimally invasive surgical team and how the Department of Surgery is working with Penn State University to develop new technology.

Have questions about your health? Join the Penn State Health live Surgical Innovations WebChat Wednesday, January 27 from 7:00pm to 8pm. To submit questions prior, click the comment button below. Enter your name, then click the sign-in button. Once your information has been entered, you will have the ability to submit your question.