HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — WHTM-TV (abc27) will preempt the second half hour of abc27 News at Noon on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, and Monday, October 17, 2022, and will air special editions of “This Week in Pennsylvania.”

The program on September 28 will include Congressman Scott Perry (Republican) and Shamaine Daniels (Democrat), both running for the 10th Congressional District seat.

On October 17 the special will include Congressman Lloyd Smucker (Republican) and Bob Hollister (Democrat) who are both running for the 11th Congressional District seat.

Both programs will be hosted by abc27 anchor Dennis Owens and will include an exchange of ideas to inform viewers on where the candidates stand on important issues.

The specials will air on abc27.1 throughout 10 counties in Central Pennsylvania and will be available on abc27.com following the broadcast.