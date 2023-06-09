(WHTM) — From an unconstitutional funding formula to a teacher shortage that’s being called a crisis, Pennsylvania schools face numerous challenges.

Schools are going to get a lot more money in this year’s budget, which is playing out as we speak. The Commonwealth Court said they are inequitably funded even though record amounts of money have been poured into schools each of the last several years.

But, money alone will not solve a myriad of problems: Too few teachers and not enough resources (especially in communities of color), crumbling buildings, and angry parents who feel snubbed by school administrations.

House Democrats passed a budget this year that steered a billion dollars more to schools than Governor Josh Shapiro and he asked for a billion more than last year.

The two chairmen of the House Education Committee, Peter Schweyer (D-Lehigh) and Jesse Topper (R-Bedford/Fulton) share their thoughts on the process during this week’s episode of This Week in Pennsylvania.