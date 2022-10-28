HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The debate between Oz and Fetterman is over, but on the upcoming episode of This Week in Pennsylvania the discussion will continue.

Oz’s response to our moderator’s question about abortion left a lot of people thinking. Oz thinks that abortion should be decided at the state level, and the decision be left up to women, doctors, and local political leaders.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Pro-choice advocates pounded on that phrasing and our analysts on this week’s episode talked about it in the same studio where Oz and Fetterman squared off Tuesday night.

When asked about abortion, Fetterman said that he believes Roe V. Wade should be the law of the land.

You can see the entire debate on This Week in Pennsylvania. It airs Sunday morning at 10 a.m. right here on abc27 and abc27.com.