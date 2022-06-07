HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In its more than two centuries, the Pennsylvania legislature has never had so many women in office and in leadership roles. Tuesday night the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania held a celebration at the state capitol recognizing those lawmakers.

Women make up 51% of Pennsylvania’s population, but less than 30% of both the state House and Senate.

Getting things done in Harrisburg is never easy.

“The issues of women and families are not necessarily going to be lifted up and prioritized unless there are women in office to represent those issues,” said Meghan Pierce, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania.

For the first time in history, women are leading the charge at the state capitol.

“I think of the late great Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg. She said women belong in every room where decisions are being made,” said Rep. Joanna McClinton (D- Delaware, Philadelphia)

McClinton is the first female minority leader in the House and Sen. Kim Ward (R- Westmoreland) is the first female majority leader in the Senate.

“You can see all kind of ugliness all you want when you watch TV and politics. We might not agree on everything but we’re friends and I love her,” Ward said of her relationship with McClinton.

Even though they may not always agree, “Women in office have been statistically shown to be more collaborative, more likely to co sponsor legislation, more likely to reach across the aisle to work with each other,” Pierce said.

Sen. Kristen Phillips-Hill’s Senate Bill 225 is one example of that, trying to improve the health care system when it comes to prior authorizations. It’s something that’s burdensome for patients trying to get the care they need.

“They keep physicians doing paperwork instead of providing care to their patients. We’re going to fix that and that is going to improve the lives of women, their families and everyone across this Commonwealth,” Phillips-Hill said.

McClinton wants more women inside the capitol dome to push for change that affects all families.

“I look forward to keeping the door open for women, for having women in the caucus, having high leadership positions, so it’s not an anomaly in the next generation, McClinton said.