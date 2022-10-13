HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two candidates for the Pennsylvania 11th Congressional District participated in a special edition of This Week in Pennsylvania.

Incumbent Congressman Lloyd Smucker (R) and former Superintendent of the Eastern Lancaster County School District Bob Hollister (D) discussed topics ranging from immigration, spending, and inflation.

The special edition of This Week in Pennsylvania will air on October 17 at 12:30 p.m. after abc27 News at Noon.

The specials will air on abc27 throughout 10 counties in Central Pennsylvania and will be available on abc27.com following the broadcast.

Congressman Scott Perry (R) and Shamaine Daniels (D), both running for the 10th Congressional District seat, appeared on a special edition of This Week in Pennsylvania on September 28.

Election Day is November 8.