(WHTM) — Senate Republicans want to take the question of abortion rights to voters, proposing a state constitutional amendment that advanced with the support of GOP senators on Thursday. Democrats were on the steps of the state Capitol Friday in what they called a reproductive rights rally.

Senate and House Democrats criticized what they say is an attempt by Republicans to sneak an anti-abortion constitutional amendment onto an upcoming ballot. They say they are trying to get a week-overdue budget done, and this is not the time to be doing this.

Republicans say with the recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade and leaving abortion up to states, this is exactly the time and place to do this.

“I can’t think of a more proper approach than to pose the question to the voters as to how we should continue with such a significant policy. I will stand to protect what I believe is unborn life,” Republican Sen. Joe Pittman said.

Democrats are also using this as an opportunity to warn folks not to vote for Doug Mastriano, who they say would be a threat to abortion rights.

“Republicans in Harrisburg have repeatedly passed bills to ban abortion, but every time, our Democratic Governor has used his veto pen to protect the right to choose. Now, Republicans are trying again because they know if Doug Mastriano wins in November, he will sign those bills,” PA Dems, who organized the rally, said in a press release.

A constitutional amendment question on the ballot wouldn’t actually need the governor’s signature, but a Republican governor would be more likely to sign legislation passed by the Republican-controlled General Assembly.

The amendment Republicans are proposing would not ban abortion outright. Instead, it would stipulate that abortion is not a guaranteed right in Pennsylvania, which abortion rights advocates say would pave the way for abortion ban legislation to be passed in the future.