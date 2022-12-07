MCKEESPORT, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania state Rep. Austin Davis announced on Wednesday that he is resigning his seat in the state House ahead of taking on his newly elected role of lieutenant governor, according to the House Democratic Communications Office.

In a Dec. 7 letter to colleagues, Davis, a Democrat who represented Allegheny County, said that he was resigning effective immediately to focus on his new lieutenant governor role and assist in the transition to the administration of Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro, the House Democratic Communications Office said.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve in the state House of Representatives and to be the voice of my community in Harrisburg,” Davis said. “If you had told me as a 16-year-old teen, driven to my first city council meeting to protest gun violence that had reached my own block, that I would have the privilege to represent my hometown and neighboring communities in our state Capitol, and the opportunity to take those issues head on and improve lives, I wouldn’t have believed it.”

Davis will be Pennsylvania’s first African American lieutenant governor. He will be sworn in as lieutenant governor on Jan. 17, 2023.

“This is a very bittersweet moment for me,” Davis added. “While I am proud of our accomplishments in the House and will miss working with my colleagues there, I am also excited and looking forward to working with Gov. Shapiro to continue to move our commonwealth forward.”