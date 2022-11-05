President Biden on Saturday rallied with Democrats in Philadelphia and compared Senate candidate John Fetterman (D) to Senate candidate Mehmet Oz (R) on top issues like abortion rights, gun control and health care benefits.

“I know Pennsylvania well and John Fetterman is Pennsylvania, he is Pennsylvania. And Oz and Pennsylvania? Look, I lived in Pennsylvania longer than Oz has lived in Pennsylvania and I moved away when I was 10 years old,” Biden said in remarks Temple University in Philadelphia.

Biden took the stage at Temple University with former President Obama, Fetterman and gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro (D). The president was born in Scranton, Pa., and considers the Keystone State a second home.

The president said that Republicans want to have a national ban on abortion, mentioning Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-S.C.) legislation that would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Biden said he would veto a ban, but that electing Fetterman and a Democratic control of Congress would mean they could codify Roe v. Wade.

“But, if we elect John Fetterman to the Senate and keep control of the House, we can restore the right to choose in this country by codifying Roe v. Wade and make it the law of the land. With Josh Shapiro as governor, they’ll be no ban in Pennsylvania,” the president said.

While addressing crime, Biden said Fetterman will help him reinstate an assault weapons ban, which is something the president has consistently called for as the next step after the signed the bipartisan gun control legislation in June.

“Public safety is why John got into public service in the first place. Oz won’t do a thing about guns,” Biden said. “But with your votes, John Fetterman will be in the Senate and be able to help me add one more thing — what I got done when I was a senator — ban assault weapons. Ban them … they have no place in America.”

Additionally, he mentioned a proposal released in February by Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) that included a proposal to sunset government programs every five years, meaning lawmakers would need to vote to extend Medicare and Social Security.

“He’s the guy pushing Oz,” he says of Scott, who is the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

“Elect John Fetterman to the Senate, please. He’ll protect and strengthen Social Security and Medicare and guarantee that veterans are always cared for, always, always, always,” Biden said.

Biden earlier on Saturday in Illinois also warned that millions of Americans would lose health care coverage, benefits and protections under congressional Republicans’ plans.

Biden argued in his remarks in Philadelphia that the 2022 midterm election will shape the country for decades and that “the power to shape that outcome is your hands.”

“Two years ago, you used that power to make Donald Trump not only a former president, but you made him a defeated president,” he added to cheers from the crowd. “This year, you have the power to make John Fetterman your next United States Senator and Josh Shapiro your next governor.”

Biden secured the presidency in 2020 by winning the Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes, which Trump had won in the 2016 election.

“Your vote elected Barack Obama president, your vote elected a son from Scranton president, your vote elected Kamala Harris — the first Black woman — vice president, and with your vote, you can elect Josh Shapiro as your next governor and you can elect John Fetterman as your next Untied States senator,” Biden said.

Biden gave a nod to the Philadelphia Phillies, who are in the World Series against the Houston Astros. They play in Game Six in Houston later on Saturday.

“Folks, I’m Jill Biden’s husband, a Philly girl. She’s ready for Game Six, like all of you,” he said to cheers from the crowd.

The Fetterman-Oz race is a narrowing, following a rocky debate performance last month from Fetterman as a result of his ongoing recovery from a stroke he suffered in May. Oz was leading Fetterman 48 percent to 46 percent among very likely voters, well within the survey’s 3-point margin of error in a recent poll.