HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Two bills aimed at preventing and tracking deadly overdoses are on their way to the governor’s desk.

The first bill would legalize fentanyl test strips, something supporters say can help prevent overdoses when people aren’t aware that other drugs, or even drinks at a bar, may have been laced with the powerful opioid.

Illegal drug makers often lace other drugs with fentanyl because it is cheap and easy to make. It would still be illegal for people dealing fentanyl to have test strips.

The state Senate passed the bill on Wednesday. Gov. Tom Wolf is expected to sign that bill into law.

A second bill, introduced by Midstate senator and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, would map overdoses in Pennsylvania.

The plan is to track spikes in overdoses. First responders would be required to report overdoses into an electronic statewide system that would be developed with the Department of Health.

The goal of that bill is to help local officials identify when fentanyl-laced drugs have shown up in a particular region.

In 2021, the CDC said more than 100,000 people died nationwide from fentanyl and opioid overdoses — a 15% increase over the year before. Pennsylvania ranks third in the nation for overdose deaths.