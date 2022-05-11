PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — With the primary election just days away, Pennsylvania candidates are making the rounds and trying to secure votes.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Bill McSwain stopped by BAPS Motor Speedway in York County on Wednesday. McSwain said he will permanently cut Pennsylvania’s gas tax in half and boost oil and gas production.

“We basically have the worst of all worlds in a lot of ways in Pennsylvania. We’ve got the highest gas tax in the country. We have some of the worst roads and some of the most decrepit bridges in the country,” McSwain said. “We need an outsider to go into Harrisburg and say, ‘We’re not going to accept that. We’re not going to have the status quo.'”

And in Linglestown, Republican Senate candidate Dave McCormick was campaigning on Wednesday, as well. He spoke to customers at St. Thomas Roasters in Dauphin County. He says stopping at these types of places is a great opportunity to meet voters.

“I’m talking to them about my experiences as someone who grew up in Pennsylvania, who grew up in Bloomsburg. My folks live across the river in Enola. And I’m battle-tested, I’m someone who grew up working on a farm in Pennsylvania, went to West Point, went to the 82nd Airborne Division, served in combat,” McCormick said.

McCormick has also made stops in York, Luzerne, and Schuylkill counties.

See a complete list of Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidates here and a list of candidates for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat here.