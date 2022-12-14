(WHTM) – Former Pennsylvania State Representative Carrie DelRosso, the Republican’s nominee for Lieutenant Governor in 2022, announced she will not run in a special election in Pennsylvania’s 32nd district.

DelRosso, who once represented Allegheny County’s 33rd District, did not run for re-election for the State House in 2022 after redistricting moved her into the 32nd district.

The 32nd district seat had been occupied for nearly 40 years by Rep. Tony DeLuca, who passed away prior to the 2022 election but was re-elected when ballots could not be reprinted in time for the election.

“While I am humbled by the outpouring of support I have received, and I feel I am highly qualified and have the most experience for the position, it’s not the right time for me to run,” said DelRosso. “I will work to support the Republican Party nominee selected by the party and hope whomever is selected can serve the people and represent them in Harrisburg.”

On DelRosso’s statement declining to run, a comment from former Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano’s page stated he and his wife Rebbie were “thankful” for his former runningmate DelRosso.

DelRosso and Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano received 41.72% of the general election vote, losing to Democrats Josh Shapiro and Austin Davis by nearly 800,000 votes, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State’s unofficial results.

DelRosso won a crowded Republican primary for Lieutenant Governor with 28% back in May.

Exactly when the 32nd district special election will be held remains up in the air and Republicans and Democrats in Harrisburg fight over who controls the House and the ability to call for a special election.

Republicans have sued over the issue of the special elections arguing they still control the House with three Democratic seats left open before any special elections happen in western Pennsylvania to replace DeLuca, Davis, and Congresswoman-elect Summer Lee.