(WHTM) – Stephen A. Smith for Senate? According to the long-time ESPN host, it was an idea proposed to him about 10 years ago.

While appearing as a guest on his ESPN colleague J.J. Reddick’s ‘Old Man and the Three’ podcast, Smith says he was approached about running for office in Pennsylvania.

Smith, one of ESPN’s most popular analysts, says former Pennsylvania Governor Ed Rendell approached him and suggested a run for U.S. Senate.

“He said, ‘You should do it.’ I said, ‘I’m not a liberal; I’m not a conservative either.’ He said, ‘It don’t matter with you, you’re a voice that needs to be heard.’ He told me this close to 10 years ago.”

Smith was born in The Bronx but spent more than 15 years as a reporter for The Philadelphia Inquirer and joining the 76ers beat. He’s spent the last 18 years at ESPN, most notably for his role as co-host of the daytime sports debate show “First Take,” but briefly left the network in 2009.

“When ESPN let me go in 2009, I appeared on Fox News, MSNBC and CNN 150 times,” Smith said. “I honestly thought that could be a possibility. In 2015, one of those networks, CNN actually interviewed me for my own show, on CNN. I can honestly tell you I believe, that if I were in politics, it might have got me killed because of the world we’re living in.”

Smith is now one of ESPN’s highest-paid employees earning a reported $12 million per year, according to The New York Post.