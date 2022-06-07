HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A press conference will be held on Tuesday to discuss the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act. Members of the Pennsylvania House and Senate will join the Pennsylvania Family Institute at the conference.

As of Monday morning, there is Senate Bill 1191 and House Bill 972, which both “propose that school athletic teams designated for women should not be open to those of the male sex.”

The House’s version of the bill passed and moved to Senate back in April. Now, the Senate’s version of the bill will specifically assign athletes to male or female sports teams based on their “reproductive biology and genetic make-up.” The bill says that “athletic teams or sports designated for females, women or girls…may not be open to students of the male sex.”

Proponents of the controversial bill say that it ensures a level playing field for girls in sports, while opponents say it unfairly targets transgender athletes. Shortly after being proposed, the bill was passed by the Pennsylvania House Education Committee and the Senate Education Committee.

The press conference will take place at 2 p.m. at the main rotunda of the Pennsylvania Capitol.