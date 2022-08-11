HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Federal investigators paid visits to several House and Senate Republican offices at the Pennsylvania State Capitol on Tuesday and Wednesday, sources tell abc27.

It’s not clear what information investigators are seeing or who exactly they are seeking it from.

The search came amid U.S. Congressman Scott Perry’s phone being seized by the FBI on Tuesday and a recent search warrant being executed at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

It’s not known at this time whether the three searches are connected.

Republican leaders in the State House and Senate told abc27 they have no knowledge of any federal subpoena and couldn’t comment on them regardless.

“Federal subpoenas typically request confidentiality from the witnesses being subpoenaed in order to avoid impediment to the ongoing investigation, so it would be inappropriate to comment on whether members have received subpoenas or not. If subpoenaed as witnesses, our members will certainly comply with requests for documents or information not covered by an applicable privilege. We have no indication that any of our members are targets of any FBI investigation.” Jason Thompson, Communications Director for Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman

abc27 will continue to follow this story and bring information as it becomes available.