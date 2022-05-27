(WHTM) — In response to the deadly shooting at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday, Governor Tom Wolf will join CeaseFirePA for the “Ulvade to Pennsylvania” End Gun Violence Rally.

To watch the rally, click on the video player above when it begins at 12 p.m.

Earlier this week, Governor Tom Wolf called for immediate action from the General Assembly and Pennsylvania’s Congressional delegation to pass legislation to prevent gun violence.

Gov. Wolf also said he is tired of the lack of action by a Republican-led legislature that seems more focused on “pushing dangerous bills that would loosen restrictions and put Pennsylvanians at risk.”

An effort by Democratic lawmakers in Pennsylvania to ban owning, selling, or making high-capacity, semi-automatic firearms hit the state House of Representatives floor on Wednesday but went nowhere in a 111-87 vote against the effort.

The GOP-majority Legislature has long rejected appeals by Democratic governors over the past two decades to tighten gun control laws, rejecting such ideas as expanding background checks or limiting the number of handgun purchases one person can make in a month.

Pennsylvania’s U.S. senators, Bob Casey (D) and Pat Toomey (R), also reacted to the elementary school shooting by trying to find common ground to pass some kind of gun legislation.

It takes 60 votes in the U.S. Senate for legislation to pass. That means Democrats need 10 Republicans on their side, something that hasn’t happened in the 10 years the since Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.

Sen. Toomey wants another chance at the bill he came up with nearly 10 years ago with Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin to expand background checks to all commercial sales. They didn’t have the votes then, but Toomey is hoping to find them now.

Congress is expected to leave for its Memorial Day recess on Thursday afternoon, so any kind of vote may have to wait until it returns the week of June 6.

The Associated Press has contributed to this article.