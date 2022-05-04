PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf spoke publicly about abortion access in Pennsylvania for the first time since the Supreme Court of the United States draft ruling overturning Roe v. Wade was leaked.

While he is firm on his abortion-rights stance, the power will really be in the hands of the next governor. Both Gov. Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf discussed abortion rights Wednesday morning in Philadelphia.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

“I am angry because the idea at the heart of American exceptionalism, the idea that I have agency over my own life is under attack so, I am angry today,” Gov. Wolf said.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Gov. Wolf said, “abortion access in Pennsylvania will remain legal and safe as long as I am governor.” But his time in office is winding down and in abc27’s series of debates, it was revealed that the top Republican candidates running for governor are on board to ban abortions, but, some do allow exceptions.

The Republican-controlled legislature has proposed abortion restriction bills before and Gov. Wolf has used his power to veto legislation to make sure it doesn’t become law.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro says he will veto any anti-abortion legislation if he is elected into office.

Currently in Pennsylvania, a woman has until 24 weeks to legally have an abortion. Wednesday’s event will be at Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia at 11 a.m.