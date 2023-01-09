(WHTM) — Pennsylvania Governor-elect Josh Shapiro has begun to announce key nominations to his cabinet.

Shapiro, who will be sworn in on January 17, has already announced the list of officials who will oversee everything from education to labor to elections.

Here is an updated list of Governor-elect Shapiro’s cabinet appointments, some of whom will face a vote in the legislature.

Al Schmidt – Secretary of the Commonwealth

On Jan. 5, 2023, Governor-elect Shapiro announced his selection of Al Schmidt to serve as Secretary of the Commonwealth.

A former Republican Philadelphia City Commissioner and Vice Chairman of Philadelphia’s Board of Elections, Schmidt was honored by President Joe Biden for his role in continuing Philadelphia’s vote tallying during the 2020 Presidential Election.

Schmidt testified about his experiences during the 2020 election before the Jan. 6 committee in June 2022.

President Joe Biden awards the Presidential Citizens Medal, the nation’s second-highest civilian honor, to Al Schmidt, former city commissioner of Philadelphia, during a ceremony to mark the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

“Al Schmidt has a proven track record of defending our democracy, protecting voting rights, and standing up to extremism – even in the face of grave threats – and I am proud to nominate him to be Pennsylvania’s next Secretary of the Commonwealth,” said Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro.

“I am humbled to have the opportunity to serve our Commonwealth in Governor-Elect Shapiro’s Administration – and I am honored to have the chance to continue working to protect the integrity of our elections and strengthen our democracy,” said Al Schmidt, nominee for Secretary of the Commonwealth.

Dr. Kalid Mumin – Secretary of Education

Dr. Khalid Mumin was nominated to serve as Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Education.

Starting as a second grade teacher in Franklin County, Dr. Mumin served as Superintendent of Reading School District for seven years and later as Superintendent at Lower Marion School District in Montgomery County.

Dr. Mumin earned a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership from the University of Pennsylvania, a Master of Education in Teaching & Curriculum from Pennsylvania State University, a Bachelor of Arts in Secondary English Education from Shippensburg University, and an Associate of Arts in English from Northeastern Christian Junior College.

“It is an honor to serve Governor-Elect Shapiro and the people of Pennsylvania as Secretary of Education and help him carry out his vision so every child in Pennsylvania — regardless of race, class, or zip code — receives a quality education and the opportunity to shape their own future,” said Dr. Mumin.

Nancy Walker – Secretary of Labor and Industry

Nancy Walker, who served as Shapiro’s first Chief Deputy Attorney General of the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General’s newly created Fair Labor Section, was nominated to serve as the Secretary of Labor and Industry.

A Fellow of The College of Labor and Employment Lawyers, Shapiro credits Walker’s leadership with helping lead a successful criminal wage and benefit theft investigation that resulted in a $21 million plea deal.

“Pennsylvania workers drive our economy and power our Commonwealth – and I am honored that the Governor-Elect has entrusted me with this great responsibility to serve as Secretary of Labor and Industry,” said Nancy Walker. “

Neil Weaver – Secretary of Administration

Acting Secretary of Pennsylvania’s DCED Neil Weaver was nominated to serve as Secretary of Administration on Jan. 9.

The Office of Administration handles oversight and administration for human resources, IT, continuity of government, and records management for employees under the Governor’s jurisdiction.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to serve the Governor-Elect and the people of Pennsylvania as Secretary of Administration,” said Weaver.

Weaver previously served as Executive Deputy Secretary at the DCED and Director of Communications/Press Secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. He currently serves on the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education’s Board of Governors where he serves as vice chair of the University Success Committee.

Uri Monson – Budget Secretary

Shapiro announced the appointment of Uri Monson as Budget Secretary on Dec. 6, 2022.

Monson served as Deputy Superintendent for Operations for the School District of Philadelphia and previously served as the district’s Chief Financial Officer.

“It is my great honor to have this opportunity to serve the Governor and the people of Pennsylvania, and to join this incredible team at a moment of great opportunity in our Commonwealth,” said Monson.

Dana Fritz – Chief of Staff

On Dec. 1, Shapiro named Lehigh County native Dana Fritz as his Chief of Staff.

“It is the honor of a lifetime to serve our Commonwealth as Governor-Elect Shapiro’s Chief of Staff and help lead this Administration that will work every single day to deliver for all Pennsylvanians,” said Dana Fritz. “I am humbled by this opportunity – and I look forward to building a hard-working, capable Administration that represents our Commonwealth as we work to grow an economy that works for all, ensure every child receives a quality education, and make communities across Pennsylvania safer.”

Jennifer Selber was named General Counsel in the Office of the Governor and Larry Hailsham Jr. was named Executive Deputy Chief of Staff.

Governor-elect Shapiro also announced the appointments of six Deputy Chiefs of Staff.

Joseph Lee, Deputy Chief of Staff for Administration and Opportunity

Lindsey Mauldin, Deputy Chief of Staff for Health and Human Services

Danielle Okai, Deputy Chief of Staff for Economic Development

Michael Pipe, Deputy Chief of Staff for Public Safety

Sam Robinson, Deputy Chief of Staff for Consumers and the Environment

Tori Shriver, Deputy Chief of Staff for Education and Workforce Development

Positions yet to be announced include the secretaries of Transportation, Revenue, Agriculture, and Conversation & Natural Resources.