(WHTM) — After defying previous subpoenas, Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano is reportedly set to appear before the committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

The state senator is expected to answer questions virtually on Tuesday, though CNN reports there may be some complications with his participation.

The committee has apparently been negotiating with Mastriano over the terms of his deposition, including whether Mastriano’s lawyer will be able to retain a video copy of it.

Experts say Mastriano’s testimony may be short and could end shortly after he’s sworn in.