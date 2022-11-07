PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The race is on for Pennsylvania’s 11th congressional district. Democratic candidate Bob Hollister is up against incumbent Republican Lloyd Smucker, both hoping to win over voters.

Smucker has been serving Lancaster and part of York County since 2019, and he hopes to continue. Some of the issues at the top of his mind — crime, immigration, and the economy.

“We want to ensure that our economy is working for people all across Pennsylvania, that we’re unleashing American independence. We want to ensure that our streets are safe,” Smucker said.

One of his biggest goals is ensuring opportunity. “We believe in the idea of the ‘American Dream,’ that it doesn’t matter where you start, if you make a few good decisions, you work really hard, you play by the rules, you’re very likely to get ahead,” he said.

On the other side of the political aisle is Hollister, who served the Eastern Lancaster County School District for over a decade.

“As a school superintendent, I walked into a hot room on many occasions, and we always worked through it, so it’s a comfort area,” Hollister said.

Hollister calls himself a moderate Democrat and says he wants to unite the country. “We need to talk respectfully and try and truly problem solve,” he said.

If elected, Hollister says the biggest thing he’ll do is listen to people. “I think there are some people who are unrepresented and misrepresented, and that’s something I hope to change,” he said.

Though Hollister and Smucker’s policies may differ, both promise to serve and unite the people of Pennsylvania.

The midterm election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8.