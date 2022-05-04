(WHTM) — Former President Donald Trump has endorsed more than a hundred candidates across the country, including in Pennsylvania. His pick for a U.S. Senate seat was victorious yesterday in Ohio. Although the Trump name will not be on any ballots in Pennsylvania this summer, the Trump brand will.

GOP candidates in Pennsylvania have been touting their ties to Trump.

Take Rick Saccone, Republican candidate for Lieutenant Governor, said “President Trump endorsed me when I ran for Congress, and I really appreciated that, and we both believe in the America First agenda, and I always said I was Trump before Trump, if you remember that.”

The candidates for Governor made their loyalty to the former president clear during last week’s gubernatorial debate at the abc27 studio.

“I was one of the first in the country and Congress to endorse (Trump),” said Lou Barletta, one of the leading candidates in the gubernatorial race.

Bill McSwain, who Trump formally “unendorsed” despite previously tabbing him to be his U.S. Attorney, embraced the former President during the debate.

“I am the only candidate who actually served in the Trump administration,” McSwain said.

Trump was also a topic of choice for candidates in the Senate race, in which he has endorsed Mehmet Oz.

Senate candidate Carla Sands, who served as Trump’s Ambassador to Denmark, reminded viewers during the abc27 Senate debate that she was the “only person in this race that was appointed by President Trump.”

Despite Trump endorsing Oz, Dave McCormick has ads airing with Trump flags being held up by bikers.

Get the latest news on Pennsylvania Politics and the 2022 Election from Your Local Election Headquarters. Sign up here.

According to AdImpact this week, commercials that mention Trump have had 16,185 airings in the commonwealth, costing nearly $6.5 million. None of the top five Republican Senate candidates would concede it is time to move on from the 2020 election.

“I have discussed it with President Trump, and we cannot move on,” Oz said.

“There’s no one who has brought more people to the Republican Party in the last decade, or decades, than Donald Trump,” said GOP gubernatorial candidate Jake Corman.

Corman hired former Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway and says it was a personal call from Trump that kept him in the race when he was about to quit.

“He wields a lot of power,” Corman said.

Trump will appear in a campaign-rally style event in western Pennsylvania on May 6.