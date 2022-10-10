PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The midterm election is four weeks from Tuesday, and most eyes are on the U.S. Senate race and the governor’s race, but there will be several more candidates on voters’ ballots next month, and those races may impact everyday life even more.

Voters likely will not see the governor or a U.S. Senator in the grocery store, but they could see their state representative and state senator out and about. With the election just about a month away, those candidates have been out knocking on doors and trying to gain support.

House Democrats have been in the minority for decades — they trail Republicans 103-90 — but there is new excitement in their caucus because there are new maps that they say are fairer. They think they may have a shot if not to completely overtake the House, to at least close the gap.

“We have eight open seats that Joe Biden and Josh Shapiro won that we are competing very hard in, seats where the numbers are on our side. For the first time in 30 years, we’re competing in fairer maps. They still do tilt Republican, but they’re much fairer than gerrymandered maps that Democrats have been running in for three decades,” Rep. Leanne Krueger (D-Delaware County) said.

Republicans, on the other hand, complained bitterly that the seats were gerrymandered in favor of Democrats. A court recently threw out that challenge.

In Harrisburg suburbs where Andrew Lewis and Sue Helm were comfortable Republican representatives, both decided not to seek reelection, complaining the seats are now unwinnable. Those are two likely pickups for the Democrats.

In the Senate, the breakdown is 28-21-1. Republicans are expected to keep that comfortable majority.