HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Senators are set to vote on Wednesday, April 13, on a series of election-related bills, including one that would eliminate drop boxes, which is something Democrats pushed for back in 2020.

Drop boxes are meant to give voters another way of returning their mail-in ballot, but Republicans claim they are not secure.

Senate Bill 1200 would require mail-in ballots that are not returned in the mail to be returned only to the county board of elections office. They claim that, since drop boxes were introduced in 2020, there have been numerous examples of misuse.

Democrats, however, like the drop boxes. They pushed for them in the courts when a number of issues with mail-in ballots were under review.

A record number of people voted by mail during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the months leading up to the election, former President Donald Trump frequently criticized mail-in ballots. In November 2020, an overwhelming amount of Democrats in Pennsylvania voted by mail.

The Pennsylvania Senate is set to be in session at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

