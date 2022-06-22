(WHTM) — “Obscene and shameful.” That is how Pennsylvania House Democrats described oil company profits that have soared 300% in the last year while Pennsylvanians pay more and more at the pump.

State legislators have introduced a series of bills targeting what they call price gouging and price-fixing.

One bill would not allow gas prices to increase more than once in a 24-hour period. Another would give the Attorney General more power to go after price gouging. At the moment, he can only do that during a state of emergency. A third bill would also give the AG more teeth to root out anti-trust violations and collusion to price gouge.

As of June 22, the average price of gas in Pennsylvania still hovers around $5 per gallon.