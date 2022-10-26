HARRISBURG, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU/WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Senate gave final approval to a bill that would stop suspending driver’s licenses of people convicted of non-driving offenses.

The state Senate held a vote Tuesday for House Bill 987, and it passed unanimously 49-0. The Pennsylvania Senate released a public statement announcing the passage of House Bill 987.

Sponsored by Republican Representative Tim Hennessy, and Democratic Representative Mike Carroll, and shepherded in a bipartisan effort, the bill is anticipated to support thousands of Pennsylvanians hoping to safely and legally drive on the roads of Pennsylvania.

“Suspending a driver’s license for reasons having nothing to do with driving is nonsensical. It only serves to make it harder for Pennsylvanians with minor criminal records to pay their debts to society, earn a living, and support their families… We look forward to Governor Wolf signing House Bill 987 into law and extending Pennsylvania’s record of innovative, bipartisan justice reform,” said Jenna Bottler, the deputy director for the Justice Action Network.

The bill would be retroactive and clear old records.

The new legislation is now on Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk for consideration.