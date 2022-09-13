Veterans salute during a Veteran’s Day event at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania veteran-owned businesses could receive a new designation from the Bureau of Diversity, Inclusion & Small Business Opportunities.

On Tuesday the Pennsylvania House Commerce Committee will vote on House Bill 2682, sponsored by Rep. David Rowe (R-Union/Snyder). The bill would amend Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes to designate a veteran-owned business as a “small diverse business.”

A veteran-owned business would not be required to seek separate small diverse business verification to be considered a small diverse business if the bill passes and is signed into law.

If signed into law, HB 2682 would take effect in 60 days.

The Bureau of Diversity, Inclusion & Small Business Opportunities is responsible for assisting small and diverse businesses, including Minority Business Enterprises, Women Business Enterprises, LGBT Business Enterprises, Disability-Owned Business Enterprises, Service-Disabled Veteran Business Enterprises, and Veteran Business Enterprises, with competing for commonwealth contracting opportunities.

A Pennsylvania Small Diverse Business is assisted by the BDISBO by verifying self-certified Small Businesses that wish to participate as Minority, Woman, Service-Disabled, LGBT, and Disability-Owned Business Enterprises through the Small Diverse Businesses program.

Eligible Small Business must hold certifications as diverse businesses with one of the Department’s approved third-party certification entities.