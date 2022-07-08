HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Senate has passed a $45 billion budget proposal with 48 of the 50 members voting in favor of the deal.

Democrat State Sen. Katie Muth (Berks/Chester/Montgomery) voted against the budget and Republican President pro tempore of the Pennsylvania Senate Jake Corman did not place a vote.

The deal would spend just under $43 billion in state dollars and just under $2.5 billion in federal American Rescue Plan funds, setting the budget just north of $45 billion.

“Given our unprecedented revenue surplus, Senate Democrats fought tirelessly to ensure an agreement that would provide historic investments in education, support safer neighborhoods and more secure schools, and put money back in the pockets of all Pennsylvanians so families and communities can thrive. While I feel this budget does not take full advantage of the resources we have, this is a process of compromise and there is a lot here that I support, including several initiatives proposed by Senate Democrats. Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa (D-Allegheny)

On Thursday the House passed the deal 180-20 a week after the deal was due.

On Thursday afternoon House Republican leadership outlined key points in their proposed budget plan Thursday afternoon.

Speaker of the PA House Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) on Thursday says the proposed budget deal both responsibly saves and invests money, as well as plans for the future.

“I think that’s a huge benefit that we have thanks to the financial position that the state is currently in,” said Cutler.

Pennsylvania’s rainy-day fund will have $5 billion at the conclusion of the budget process, according to Cutler.

Republican House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) and Appropriations Chair Stan Saylor (R-York) highlighted environmental, education, and mental health funding in the proposed deal. Rep. Saylor said the budget puts $100 million into mental health to avoid tragedies that have occurred across the country.

An additional $100 million would go towards school security following a deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The Pennsylvania State Education Association highlighted several key funding items in the budget after it passed the Senate.

Basic Education Subsidy (Formula): $525 million

Basic Education Level-Up Payment: $225 million

Special Education Subsidy (Formula): $100 million

School Safety and Security Grants: $100 million

School Mental Health Grants: $100 million

Career and Technical Education: $6.1 million

Pupil Transportation: $124 million

Pre-K Counts: $60 million

Head Start Supplemental Assistance: $19 million

“We are very pleased that the lawmakers who voted for this budget joined Gov. Wolf in making public education and Pennsylvania students a priority,” Rich Askey, president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association said.

On the environment, the framework would spend some $220 million in federal funds to help clean streams, about $150 million to fix up parks and forest land, and more for sewer and water infrastructure, flood control and storm water projects.

A $45 million expenditure for elections through a state agency would help counties with the costs of voter registration, preparing and administering elections and auditing the results. Private donations to pay for elections would be prohibited.

The legislation was in response to Facebook head Mark Zuckerberg’s donation of hundreds of millions of dollars to help fund local elections strained by the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of it was distributed through a nonpartisan organization, the Center for Tech and Civic Life.

In Pennsylvania, more than 20 counties, Philadelphia and the Department of State received funding, totaling nearly $25 million, according to the center’s tax documents. Across the country, the money paid for mail and absentee ballot equipment, temporary staffing and personal protective equipment.

A child care tax credit would be created, along with more money for a property tax and rent rebate program for seniors and to help lower-income people afford the cost of heating their homes.

The corporate net income tax rate, currently 10%, would drop by 1 percentage point this year and then be on track for half-point cuts in future years until it would hit 5%.

The budget was due one week ago on June 30.

The Associated press contributed to this report