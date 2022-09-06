PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The old political adage is that voters don’t start paying attention to elections until after Labor Day. Well, it’s now after Labor Day, and there were candidate sightings and campaign events around Pennsylvania this weekend.

Former President Donald Trump was in Wilkes-Barre Saturday, and he was joined by U.S. Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano.

“I saw a poll today. It had us as a dead heat, 43 points each, which means we’re probably four or five points ahead,” Mastriano said.

Out in Pittsburgh on Monday, President Joe Biden showed up to talk about organized labor, and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman, who has not made many appearances since suffering a stroke, spoke haltingly for a couple of minutes, taking jabs at Oz and his multiple mansions.

“How many homes does Dr. Oz have? Nine, 10, 11? But I guarantee you, he doesn’t have a steel mill right across from one of his mansions. You know, you’re going to have one senator that lives across the street from a steel mill,” Fetterman said.

The race between Oz and Fetterman is one of the most-watched U.S. Senate races in the country and could decide the balance of power in the Senate.

The election is on Nov. 8.