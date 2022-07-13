WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf is expected to attend an event focusing on the American Rescue Plan at the White House Wednesday morning. President Biden will not be there, however, as he begins his first trip to the Middle East for key meetings.

As a part of the White House American Rescue Plan Workforce Summit, Gov. Wolf will be joined by other governors, county leaders, and mayors. Gov. Wolf will help lead a session focusing on how the state is investing in expanding training and credentialing opportunities for direct care workers.

Gov. Wolf spoke earlier this week about the plan that includes details on raising wages, which leaders will believe will help with staffing levels and retention.

The state is also providing nearly $190 million through the American Rescue Plan to support retention bonuses, personnel development, and recruitment efforts for its child care workforce.

Vice President Kamala Harris will lead the summit while President Biden is in Israel.