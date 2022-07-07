HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre County, is set to speak on Thursday afternoon.

An announcement on the budget was expected to come Thursday or Friday on Pennsylvania’s state budget, which was due June 30 but has not yet been passed. On Thursday House Appropriations Chair Matt Bradford called the talks “frustrating” and that it’s time for “leaders to lead.”

Bradford said issues such as the University of Pittsburgh’s fetal issue research is holding up the deal. Bradford says Democrats are ready to vote for a budget and a vote should happen soon, but it’s not known if that will happen.

Earlier in the week, it appeared that Republicans and Democrats were nearing a deal, ironing out some sticking points like education spending. On Thursday, though, Senate Republicans issued a statement indicating a potential deadlock.

The budget was due one week ago on June 30.